Obducat receives mass production LED order

Obducat has received an order from Luxtaltek Corporation worth approximately € 2,4 million. The order concerns one Sindre 400 system and one Sindre 60 system, to be used for mass production of photonic crystal LEDs.

An agreement has also been signed concerning the supply of consumables used in the NIL systems and the potential value of this agreement is up to €8,5 million during the next 3-5 years, in addition to the above mentioned order value.



The purchase order concerns one Sindre 60 system to be delivered during September 2008 and one Sindre 400 system by end of Q1, 2009. The fully automated Sindre 400 will have production capacity of 30 wafers per hour for any wafer size between 2” and 4”.



Luxtaltek Corporation, a Taiwan based provider of brightness LED wafers, Photonic Crystal LED chips and LED modules, was founded by two LED companies in Taiwan: Taiwan Oasis Technology Corporation and Uni-light Touchtek Corporation.