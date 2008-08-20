Enics increased capabilities in Slovakia

The Switzerland based EMS-provider Enics has increased the production capacities at its plant in Nova Dubnica, Slovakia.

General Manager Markus Greber: "I'm happy that we successfully started operation with our new assembly line in Surface Mounted Technology and with newest test solutions. We will also ramp up according our technology roadmap a brand new cleaning and conformal coating line. Therewith, we can provide to our customers state of the art technology on a high service level.



The company had announced in Summer last year, that it had acquired certain assets of EMS-provider ZTS in Nova Dubnica in the Slovakia.