Draka to close Llanelli facility

Netherland based Draka will close down its cable wire factory in Llanelli, UK. The Board of Management of Draka Holding intends to stop production at the Llanelli factory and consolidate production in other factories, within Europe.

The Llanelli factory, which is dedicated for the production of copper wire, employs approximately 135 people. The third party sales served by the Llanelli facility will be absorbed by Draka’s Derby site (UK). The closure of Llanelli has been discussed with the European Works Council and separately with the National Works Council in the UK and Draka has entered a period of consultation with union representatives.