Seica and Corelis cooperate

Seica and Corelis have formed a partnership to deliver and support an integrated system based on Seica’s Pilot flying probe system and boundary-scan products from Corelis. The integrated solution is already deployed at a major defense electronics manufacturer.

Seica offers a number of different flying probe and ICT systems based on the common Pilot software platform. The two companies will integrate Corelis boundary-scan JTAG controllers and software to support a wide variety of different configurations and applications.



"Integrating our ScanExpress boundary-scan and functional test system with the Pilot flying probe tester was an important step for us,” said George B. La Fever, CEO of Corelis. “We are pleased to be associated with Seica, a company with a superb product line. Seica was cooperative and the work was very straightforward. By combining two separate and low cost test solutions, we create a best-of-both-worlds situation. We are looking forward to helping our customers reduce their overall test cost while improving test coverage.”

David Sigillo, General Manager of Seica Inc., stated, "This demonstrates the fundamental flexibility of our test systems and our ability to deliver a solution that suits a range of customer needs. Because of the common software platform of our ICT and flying probe systems and the ease of integrating Corelis JTAG hardware and software, we are now able to offer this integrated solution to virtually all our customers. Working with Corelis is a perfect fit for us and our customers.”