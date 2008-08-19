Electronics Production | August 19, 2008
Ultra wins Battlespace IT System Contract
Ultra has been awarded contracts in the UK for battlespace IT systems valued at over £3.2m.
Ultra’s SML Technologies business, based near Southampton, has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD worth £3.2m for systems which provide surveillance and protection for deployed bases used by the British Army in Afghanistan. The ISTAR systems, for which Ultra is integrating and supplying a range of equipment, are being procured against an Urgent Operational Requirement (UOR). At the heart of these systems is Ultra’s C2DB command, control and situational awareness software.
The firm, fixed price contract covers the provision of systems and associated technical services, including development. The contract is for phase one of what is planned to be a two phase programme. The first phase will be delivered in December 2008. Ultra is positioning also to undertake the second phase which requires the role out of significantly more similar equipment. This second phase is currently in the MoD approval process and could commence delivery in early 2009.
Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director of Ultra’s Information & Power Systems division, commented: “This contract underpins Ultra’s position as a supplier of battlespace IT systems. Ultra is expert in the supply of robust systems that work reliably under the most demanding circumstances in critical operational environments. Over several years Ultra’s C2DB software has been integrated into a number of specialist projects and I am pleased that this technology is being utilised in the wider ISTAR community.”
