Uproar at Ruwel in Grassau

After ownership changes at the former Ruwel plant in Grassau, Germany, the entire workforce has been in uproar.

According to Traunsteiner Tageblatt, around 75% of the workforce could well be losing their jobs. The new owners had surprised workforce, union and regional politicians with the demand for a wage-waiver-system.



The salary levels are to be dropped to 70% and a large proportion of the workforce is to be paid on a €400-scheme. Speculations are also on the run as to whether or not Ruwel has paid the new owners a "negative" purchase price, because of possible future cost related to a social plan.