Prices for PCB material go down

Printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers can expect to improve profitability in Q4/08, as prices for raw materials - such as solder paste and copper clad laminates (CCLs) are going down.

Industry players have indicated that the price of tin has gone down to US$19,000 per metric ton (from US$22,000). However, if the price drops any lower, companies are usually pressured to a price adjustment.



Many solder paste makers have a sufficient level of inventory at the moment and flat material prices will affect average selling prices (ASPs) in September and October, reports DigiTimes. Pricing of CCL may also go down - due not only to decreasing copper cost, but also to a very high level of inventory.



Image Source: AT&S