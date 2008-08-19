Changes in Elcoteq's operations organization and in the management team

Elocteq's Operations Organization will be streamlined to simplify the organizational structure and to further improve the accountability of the individual members of the organization.

The responsibilities of the COO (Chief Operating Officer) will be integrated into the existing Sourcing and Supply Chain Organization. Mr. Jukka Jäämaa, current deputy CEO and COO, member of the Elcoteq Management Team, will pursue his career outside Elcoteq. He will remain in his current role until September 5, 2008.



"Naturally, we are sorry to see our long-term employees leaving the company. On the other hand the changes within the organization are part of our organizational development and therefore necessary for continuous improvement," says Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO of Elcoteq SE.