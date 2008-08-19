EMS Market at $261 Billion in 2007

Revenue for the worldwide EMS market was $261 billion in 2007, a 17% increase over 2006, reports the research company Electronic Trend Publications (ETP).

The EMS market will continue to grow briskly in the coming years, as the outsourcing of electronics manufacturing continues its relentless march. EMS industry revenue will reach $493 billion in 2012, said Electronic Trend Publications (ETP).



Recent research by ETP on the EMS industry also found:



- Asian factories accounted for nearly 61% of the industry's production in 2007.

- The computer and peripherals market was responsible for 35% of the industry's revenue in 2007.

- Foxconn (Hon Hai) remains the largest EMS provider. Its revenues are more than twice those of the number two competitor, Flextronics.