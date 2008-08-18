Axiom invest in new equipment

The EMS-provider Axiom Manufacturing Services, based in the UK, has invested in new machinery in its facility in South Wales.

The total investment sum has reached £500,000 and three new pieces of equipment have been installed to support the manufacturing of low to medium volume high-end-technology.



The equipment installed include a Fuji AIM surface mount technology line, a NUTEK laser etching system and a Takaya fixtureless flying probe test system.