Will the new iPhone be recalled?

The hysteric frenzy around the new iPhone seems to have calmed down in many places. Now people talk instead about the continuing problems of the phone's 3G function. According to experts, there might even be a global recall on the cards, if the problem is not solved soon.

As evertiq previously reported, the new iPhone has problems with its 3G function and Apple is blaming the Infineon chips for it. Apple has demanded from Infineon to adjust the component so it can receive a stronger 3G signal than is actually required. What happens now is, when there are too many 3G users in one area the iPhone automatically switch to a slower network.



Apple plans to fix the problem by updating the software, which is expected to be available shortly. USA Today reports that if this should prove insufficient, a full global recall for the new iPhone will be on the cards.