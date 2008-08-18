Flextronics to take over jobs from MPC in USA

MPC is to lay off around 5% of its global workforce and around 55 jobs will be lost to Flextronics.

The jobs – 55 in all – will be lost in North Sioux City and Nampa. Flextronics is said to transfer the work to its own facility in Juaréz, Mexico. Affected are jobs in sales, IT, and customer services. Some of the cuts take effect immediately, while others will happen over the course of several weeks and even months.