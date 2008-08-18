Union at Siemens CZ calls strike next Wednesday

The Kovo trade union organisation at Siemens Kolejova vozidla called for a two-hour warning strike nex Wednesday in reaction to its talks with the management.

The parent company Siemens - announcing widespread re-organisation earlier - wants to sell the plant before summer 2009. However, the plant management doesn't understand the reasons for strike actions. The welfare package offered to the employees goes beyond the framework of the law and collective agreement.



Trade unions are ready to continue negotiations, but only if reasonable proposals are being made, reports the Prague Monitor.