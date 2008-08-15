Bosch plans to add another 50 engineers in Hungary

The German electronics company is celebrating its 10 year anniversary in Hungary. Additional to that, Bosch plans to add another 50 engineers to its Hungarian team.

The Hungarian headquarters of Bosch are located in Hatvan. During these years, Bosch has been investing around €350 million in its facility in Hungary. The production facility in Hatvan is producing electronics components for the automotive industry and employs around 3400 staff.