Infineon-Chip to cause iPhone problems?

Faulty Infineon chips could be the reason for the technical problems of Apple’s new 3G-iPhone.

Many users and proud owners of the next-generation 3G-iPhone, that it the shelves this summer, have reported problems. These may range from suddenly interrupted calls, shaky internet connection, etc.



All these problems may be caused by faulty chips that Infineon is supplying Apple with, reports Reuters. However, both companies have declined comments on the subject.