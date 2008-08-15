Will Poland become a white goods giant?

More and more white good producers are establishing their plants in Poland. The latest on a long list is Daewoo Electronics, which is considering building a refrigerator factory in Poland.

If this happens, Poland will become a strong leader in the refrigerator production. Italy is currently still number one in the production of refrigerators. Currently there are several manufacturing companies in Poland that produce white goods such as, Bosch, Siemens, Indesit and Whirlpool.



During 2004 and 2007, the refrigerator production doubled reaching 2.3 million items in 2007. More then 80% of refrigerators and washing machines that are produced in Poland are being exported.