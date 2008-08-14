Ole Wolff Electronics lays off trade unionists

The Denmark based manufacturer of passive components, Ole Wolff Electronics, has laid off union employees at its plant in China.

According to the Danish newsletter 3F – citing the Globalisation Monitor - Ole Wolff Electronics has sacked 6 trade union members employed at its plant in Yantai, China. The former employees went to court which in turn adjudicated that all 6 were to be re-employed. But this never happened, according to the report. In addition, the company has ignored the employment contracts they have with the employees.



Ole Wolff Electronics manufactures acoustic and passive components at its factory in China. Around 100 people work at the factory.