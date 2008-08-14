Manufacturers need to communicate openly with their staff

A manufacturer that is said to consider plant closure should talk openly to their staff about possible cutbacks and future developments.

Irish politicians call for open communication when manufacturers plan to close production facilities to boost profits. Labour Party TD Ciaran Lynch fears that Cork will have major unemployment black spots, reports the Herald.



Recent job losses at Hormann Electronics and Pfizer have hightened fears that 250 jobs might also be lost at Tyco Safety Products in Bishopstown, Cork. However, the company refused to comment on ongoing operations and decisions.