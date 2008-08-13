PCB | August 13, 2008
AT&S among top 30 foreign investors in Shanghai, China
Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S was one of 30 international top players honoured by Shanghai Municipality at the end of July 2008.
With an uninterrupted record of growth and success and a US$500 million investment, AT&S is considered among the top 30 foreign investors in Shanghai, along with corporate groups such as Coca Cola, Unilever or Siemens.
“Although the history of AT&S in Shanghai is still relatively short, our seven years’ presence in the Chinese marketplace has contributed a number of achievements. In financial 2005/06, 34% of our sales were in Asia, while today it is 54%. Shanghai is the central pillar of our growth strategy,” emphasises Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S. With a total investment of about US$500 million, and around 3,200 employees in Shanghai, AT&S is the largest Austrian investor in China. “When you think that there are over 40,000 international enterprises with operations in Shanghai, this award is a signal honour – a recognition of our achievement so far, and an incentive for the future,” says Sommerer enthusiastically.
The Austrian AT&S Group has been represented in Shanghai by its subsidiary AT&S (China) Co. since 2001. AT&S’s first factory began operations in 2002, and now the ramp-up of the third facility is underway. The Shanghai location, with its three facilities on a total of 100,000 m2, is AT&S’s largest production site. All three plants concentrate on high density interconnection technology for the mass production of laser drilled HDI circuit boards, which are principally used in mobile devices such as mobile telephones and digital cameras.
