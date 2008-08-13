Rustons’ MBO supports growing outsourcing demand

UK based EMS-provider Rustons Technology has seen a rapid increase in customers wishing to outsource their entire manufacturing operation and supply chain for electronic and electro-mechanical products.

To support this change in the market, the company has recently undergone a management buyout and company restructuring. This has bought additional finance into the company, and strengthened the management team.



Most of the existing customer base has looked at overseas outsourcing and found that it is either not appropriate for their specific requirements; is not cost effective or takes too much management time to run successfully.



Rustons offers the possibility to ‘mix and match’ the most cost effective global sources, whilst providing a single point of contact and responsibility within the UK. This is seen as particularly valuable for medium to large volumes, where there is some added value required such as customising by hardware or software.



David Houghton, MD of Ruston Technology said “We have been looking to build the management team and get new investment to help this increasing demand for outsourcing. I am delighted that this has been achieved, and I firmly believe that this move will really strengthen us as a company, and our ability to serve our customers even better in the future.”



Image Source: Rustons Technology