Wide coverage in Europe necessary for distributors

Distributors Acal and Deltron has now realised that it is necessary to cover greater parts of Europe than just for instance the UK.



Both Acal and Deltron is preparing acquisitions to grow and achieve better geographical coverage. "You probably won't do it in one go and have to do it in two or three. It is difficult to find a firm that covers all areas," said Sawyer to Electronics Weekly. "We are asking if we can double our size and what would be the implications," Deltron's CEO Christopher Sawyer said to Electronics Weekly.