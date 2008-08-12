Freescale's VP Paul Grimme resigns

Freescale Semiconductor announced that Paul Grimme, Freescale’s senior vice president and general manager, Microcontroller Solutions, has chosen to resign from the company effective in September 2008.

Since joining the company in 1981, Mr Grimme held numerous positions in the areas of product engineering, marketing and operations management. He was instrumental in helping the company retain its worldwide leadership in automotive microcontrollers.



An internal and external search will be initiated for Mr Grimme’s replacement.