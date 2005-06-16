Nokia comment the Siemens-BenQ deal

The effect of the Siemens-BenQ deal should be limited because "two turkeys together won't make an eagle".

This was Anssi Vanjoki, executive vice president and general manager of Multimedia at Nokia, comment on the merger. The merger is positive news for the global handset industry, but the outlook is not so positive for the companies involved, DigiTimes report. The integration of the handset units of the two companies is equivalent to one big problem meeting another, according to Vanjoki.