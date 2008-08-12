Infineon provides security chips for<br>"Shenzhen Tong" Microcontroller Card

Infineon Technologies is the sole chip supplier for the largest contactless microcontroller transportation card in China in 2008. The “Shenzhen Tong” card utilizes contactless security microcontrollers of Infineon’s SLE 66PE product family.

In the last six months, Shenzhen Tong Ltd., the public transportation company, has issued more than two million “Shenzhen Tong” microcontroller cards in the city of Shenzhen which incorporate Infineon’s security microcontroller. Issuance unit volume of these microcontroller cards is expected to exceed three million by the end of 2008.



Located North of Hong Kong within commuting distance, Shenzhen is one of the fastest growing cities in the world and has the second busiest port in mainland China, ranking only after Shanghai. Its population is listed at around twelve million (including floating residents). Shenzhen is one of the earliest cities in China to upgrade its transportation system to use smart card technology.



By the year 2011, Shenzhen Tong has planned to deploy the “Shenzhen Tong” card fully in all metro and public transportations buses, with deployment extending also to private rental cars and retailers targeting to exceed 3,000 stores. All in all, more than eight million microcontroller cards are expected to be issued within the next three years.