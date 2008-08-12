Sony Ericsson loses customers to Nokia

In the USA, Sony Ericsson is loosing market shares, while - at the same time - Nokia is increasing its markets share on the US market.

Nokia's market share on the US mobile phone market has increased during Q2/08 to 9,5% compared to 5,3% in Q1/08. However, Sony Ericsson on the other hand is loosing market shares in the USA, said Affärsvärlden.



The company’s market share decreased to 14,4% in Q2/08 compared to 17,2% in the first quarter of this year. However, Motorola is still the company that leads the US market. The company increased its market share to 25,8% compared to 25,6% in the first quarter.