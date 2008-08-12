SKC to expand in Dzierżoniów, Poland

Korea based SKC has invested around €16 million in its facility in Dzierżoniów, which will produce foil for liquid crystal displays.

SKC has already employed 40 staff and plans to further expand the facility. Considerable expansion both in terms of production and staff will follow. The Korean LCD manufacturer has established its first ever European facility in Dzierżoniów.



The Light Diffusion Film (LDF) produced by SKC-HAAS Polska is used in liquid crystal displays. The foil are produced in rolls and then cut into sheets which are directly used in montage.