Researchers: It is possible to hack pacemakers

The computers installed in pacemakers can be hacked. Researchers discovered that when we put a pacemaker in test mode, it may lead to the death of the person wearing the device.

The researchers presented their findings at the annual Defcon conference in Las Vegas, USA. They showed how to control (completely wireless) every modern pacemakers, reports Venture Beat. However, the researchers also pointed that they merely wanted to inform suppliers of pacemakers about this security breach. And in future, manufacturers would think more carefully about such security issues.



The researchers spend US$1 000 and invested two years in research, to learn how a computer in a pacemaker works.



Image Source: MSNBC