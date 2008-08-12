AIM appoints Elnitec as distributor for Sweden and Latvia

AIM announces the appointment of Elnitec AB as distributor for Sweden and Latvia with effect from August, 18th 2008.

Since 1983, Elnitec has been specialising in sales and technical support of production equipment and consumable materials. Elnitec is now in a period of expansion and will have 2 operating bases; at the company headquarters in Mullsjö and also in Stockholm. In line with this new agreement, Mats Pettersson will join Elnitec where he will be responsible for managing the AIM business in these two important markets of Sweden and Latvia.



He gained his soldering process knowledge from working in process engineering before deciding to move into technical support and sales. Mr Pettersson has 8 years experience with AIM soldering materials and has been trained at the AIM Technology Centre in Rhode Island, USA and at the AIM Headquarters in Montreal, Canada. Elnitec is supported by AIM’s European technical and sales support staff.



AIM is raising its market share following the introduction of new high performance soldering materials. NC257-2 RoHS compliant solder paste has a high wetting performance to combat head-inpillow type defects and is available with SAC and SN100C alloys. This paste has been specifically developed for use with convection reflow and vapour phase equipments.