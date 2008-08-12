Yokogawa merges Dutch Operations

Yokogawa Europe B.V., the regional headquarters for Europe and Africa, has established a new company by the name of Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V.

This new company will integrate the engineering and service functions of its two main operating companies in the Netherlands, Yokogawa Nederland B.V. and Yokogawa System Center Europe B.V. In addition, to accommodate the increased activities of Yokogawa Europe's branch offices throughout Europe and Africa, Yokogawa Nederland B.V. has been reorganized and reregistered as Yokogawa Europe Branches B.V. At the end of this year, the two new companies will move into the new Yokogawa Europe headquarters building that is being constructed in Amersfoort, The Netherlands.



This integration and reorganization of operations gives rise to a powerful new operational organization that will deliver optimum services in the Netherlands and in the international market, where the focus will be on the supply of solutions for industrial automation projects. These changes better position Yokogawa to continue the strong growth that it is experiencing globally in the supply of instrumentation and automation systems to the process industry. Toward this end, Yokogawa is making considerable investments with the aim of providing its customers the highest levels of service.