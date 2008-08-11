Trident in distribution agreement with Axiohm

Trident reported that thermal printing specialists Axiohm have appointed Trident as sole distributor of printing mechanisms in the Nordic region.

Axiohm manufacture a range of thermal printing mechanisms, receipt and label printers, kiosk printers and embedded firmware. A 2 year warranty on thermal printers and 15 year warranty on certain products confirms Axiohm’s commitment to quality.



Axiohm’s thermal printer mechanism line covers the complete range of the most demanding market requests in terms of printing speed (up to 250 mm/s), paper width (60 mm, 2*38 mm, 80 mm & 82.5 mm), bar code & graphics types, ruggedness and compactness.



Under the agreement Trident will offer customers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland the complete range of printer mechanisms including the CM/RM and Asteron. Kim Andersen, Sales Manager for Trident remarks: “This distribution agreement will help Trident to grow our printer business in the Nordic countries. Axiohm’s product range compliments our existing range and enables us to provide the customer with a complete solution.”