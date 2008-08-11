Foxconn CZ staff suffers from TB

Foxconn CZ has to report yet another 3 tuberculosis cases in its production facility in Pardubice, East Bohemia.

Another three cases of TB infection have been registered in Foxconn's production facility in Pardubice, reports the newspaper Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD). All infected workers are foreign employees (from Mongolia) of the company. So far, the region has registered a totl of 26 TB cases, 6 of which are connected to Foxconn employees.



All people suffering from TB are being treated at the medical facilities in Humpolec and Zamberk, reports the newspaper. Two of them suffer from the more dangerous open TB. The report goes on in saying that the infection transfer has not been established yet. In June, when the first TB infection occured at Foxconn, the EMS provider has tightened admission check-ups for its foreign employees.