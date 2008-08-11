A320’s electrical system falters

Airbus has had several serious errors in the electrical system on its A320 planes. The American National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has now sharply criticised the European aviation for not being stricter with Airbus and the companies that operate A320.

The cockpit instruments of the Airbus A320 have been wiped out a staggering 37 times. The failure has wiped out several important instruments and during that time, the fate of the airplane has been left entirely to the hands of the pilots. These errors occur sometimes and are not being recorded, states the Danish newspaper ingeniören. However, it is possible to make slight modifications and pilots are able to regain control of the airplane.



Neither the U.S. or European authorities have, however, decided to impose such an adjustment or modification. This has upsets the independent American National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).



The fault lies in the power AC 1, which for some unknown reason may flinch at times.



The European Agency EASA is now investigating the matter, but it is yet unclear when a any redesign can demanded.