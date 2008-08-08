Aspöck to build production facility in Hungary

The Austrian company Aspöck Holding is said to establish a production and logistics facility in Hungary.

Aspöck Holding, a company that supplies car manufacturers with lights and cables, is said to establish a new production facility in Bonyhád, Hungary. The investment sum will reach around €2.13 million, reports bbj.



Aspöck will also establish a logistics base in the same location. Construction will start this summer and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.



bbj reports that the new plant is set to solve capacity problems for Aspöck. Production is aid to start in November with around 130 staff. Additional hiring could also be on the cards to reach 300 in Q1/09.