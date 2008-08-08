Manz Automation cooperates with Basler

Manz Automation has agreed a cooperation with Basler. Basler has developed an electroluminescence measuring process which will be exclusively integrated into Manz Automation's cell testers – the final process in fully automated production lines for crystalline silicon solar cells.

Basler has been able to optimize this process so that it can be used for the inline production of crystalline silicon solar cells. This method applies an electrical current to the solar cell. As a result of the thereby generated current, the solar cell emits a weak luminescence.



This "light" can be recorded and evaluated by using ultra-sensitive optical measuring systems. Thus, defects in the solar cells, such as microscopic cracks or circuits missing contacts can be detected for the first time by a cell tester.



The close-knit cooperation in integrating Basler's inspection technology means that Manz has succeeded in generating a throughput of more than 2,400 solar cells per hour for the cell tester, despite the highly detailed measurements. This technology, which is being used in production equipment for the photovoltaic sector for the first time, can significantly reduce the breakage rate for module production.