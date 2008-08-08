EB to reduce R&D spending

The company's own R&D investments will be adjusted to a sustainable level. Thus, they will be reduced in H2/08, compared to H1/08.

The corporate research organization of EB will be dismantled and the R&D teams thus released will be moved to chargeable customer solution work.



Within the Wireless Business Segment, as a part of the structural and profitability improvement actions, EB has decided to merge the mobile terminal solutions and radio network solutions businesses into a wireless solutions business. With this change, EB will improve the cost structure, flexibility and resource utilization, and strengthen the capability to penetrate new market domains and customers.



In addition, in order to personally contribute to the cost savings targets of the company, Chairman of the Board J.T. Bergqvist has decided to abandon his right to remuneration for the rest of the current board period.