Orbotech to lay off dozens

The equipment maker Orbotech is said to lay off dozens, mainly in its LCD testing system division.

Over the last few days, the Israel based equipment maker has laid off dozens of employees, reports the Globes. The LCD testing system division is said to have lost new projects and people would be laid off. No immediate comment could be obtained from Orbotech and the company is quoted in saying that "the company would not comment on hearsay".



Additional to that, it is reported that the equipment maker is also to close down its integrated circuits division. Or rather merge the business unit with the printed circuit division.