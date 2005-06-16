Arrow awarded Atmel's Distributor of the Year northern Europe

Arrow Electronics has received a Distributor of the Year award from Atmel Corporation in recognition of the engineering-led sales growth it has achieved in the Nordic region, the UK and Ireland.

Arrow handles the full range of Atmel's semiconductor products including logic, memory, PLDs, and microcontrollers. Arrow's sales of these products have grown significantly throughout the region. Key factors behind this growth are Arrow's focus on engineering support for the design in of Atmel solutions and the close cooperation between the two companies.



Discussing the award, Karin M. Jensen, director of Nordic marketing for Arrow, comments: "Arrow provides customers with high levels of technical support across the Atmel portfolio. This support has allowed us to build a good level of new design-in projects and significantly grow the overall Atmel business."



Picture shows Udo Schollermann, Atmel, sales director distribution Europe (left) and Michael Thouvenin, Atmel, vice president sales, Europe (right) present Lis Laursen, Nordic product manager, Arrow (centre), with the award.