GKN sees acquisition of Airbus facility soon

The UK based company GKN plans to complete the acquisition of the Airbus facility in Filton, UK in 2 weeks, reports Les Echos.

The article cites Kevin Smith, CEO of GKN, in saying that the contract should be finalised in about two weeks. Evertiq reported earlier that Airbus has sold its Laupheim facility in Germany to defence company Diehl/Thales. Airbus was unable to complete acquisition talks for other facilities in France and the UK so far.



There was, however, no immediate reaction from EADS regarding this report.