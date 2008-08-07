Electronics Production | August 07, 2008
STMicro, STATS ChipPAC and Infineon cooperate on eWLB technology
STMicroelectronics, STATS ChipPAC and Infineon Technologies have signed an agreement to jointly develop the next-generation of embedded Wafer-Level Ball Grid Array (eWLB) technology, based on Infineon’s first-generation technology, for use in manufacturing future-generation semiconductor packages.
ST and Infineon have joined forces with STATS ChipPAC to fully exploit the potential of Infineon’s existing eWLB packaging technology, which has been licensed by Infineon to ST and STATS ChipPAC. The new R&D effort, for which the resulting IP will be owned by the three companies, will focus on using both sides of a reconstituted wafer to provide solutions for semiconductor devices with a higher integration level and a greater number of contact elements.
The eWLB technology uses a combination of traditional ‘front-end’ and ‘back-end’ semiconductor manufacturing techniques with parallel processing of all the chips on the wafer, leading to reduced manufacturing costs. This together with the increased level of integration of the silicon’s overall protective package, in addition to a dramatically higher number of external contacts, means the technology can provide significant cost and size benefits for makers of cutting-edge wireless and consumer products.
ST’s decision to work with Infineon to jointly develop and use this innovative technology, with its greater integration level of package size, marks an important milestone for eWLB on its way to becoming an industry standard for cost-efficient and highly integrated wafer-level packages. ST plans to use the technology in several products in wireless and other application markets, with first samples expected by the end of 2008 and production capability by early 2010.
The eWLB technology uses a combination of traditional ‘front-end’ and ‘back-end’ semiconductor manufacturing techniques with parallel processing of all the chips on the wafer, leading to reduced manufacturing costs. This together with the increased level of integration of the silicon’s overall protective package, in addition to a dramatically higher number of external contacts, means the technology can provide significant cost and size benefits for makers of cutting-edge wireless and consumer products.
ST’s decision to work with Infineon to jointly develop and use this innovative technology, with its greater integration level of package size, marks an important milestone for eWLB on its way to becoming an industry standard for cost-efficient and highly integrated wafer-level packages. ST plans to use the technology in several products in wireless and other application markets, with first samples expected by the end of 2008 and production capability by early 2010.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments