Foxconn with ambitious investment in Taiwan

As reported yesterday, EMS-provider Foxconn plans major initiatives to further growth of the company as well as the development in Taiwan.

Terry Guo has now published details for this investment plan. The investment package and initiative includes the following:



- The establishment of an Asian logistics centre in the Kaohsiung Harbor area in Southern Taiwan. The centre will be used to accomodate the production facilities in Vietnam and China.



- Further investment in target industries which will result in the creation of around 30,000 new jobs. Foxconn will target industries in the opto-mechanical-electronics, medical equipment, digital content, precision instrumentation and automation segment.



- The creation of a residential community for 240,000 pleople - mostly Foxconn employees.