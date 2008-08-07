News site challenges Apple to visit Foxconn factory in China

The Editor of The Digital Lifestyle, Ryan Ritchey, has challenged Apple's Steve Jobs to visit a manufacturing facility for the company's iPhone in China.

The issue was first brought up in 2006 by press reports and Apple was forced to investigate wrongdoing at a Foxconn location, because of reports of inhumane working conditions. However, Apple's own report found barely overtime violations and some questionable living conditions.



This time round, the editor is challenging Steve Jobs again. Recent reports about production beyond full capacity (evertiq reported) could have made working conditions even worse. "If there ever was a time that a precariously close to inhumane work environment could go over the edge, this new production ramp would be it," said Mr Ritchey in his blog entry.



The Digital Lifestyle was founded in November 2007 by former employees of the company. It is solely writing about Apple news and rumours.