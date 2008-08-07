Fuba: Expansion of the Copper-Competence-Centre Dresden continues

The company has worked continuesly on the expansion of the production area as well as the start-up of a Copper-Competence-Centre in its Dresden facility.

Since this announcement we have been continuously expanding and finally we moved this process to a large and new dedicated production area, which will help us produce products more efficiently and adjust to higher volume demands.



For the new machines, which will be installed and used for the copper-inlay technique, the designated production area has now been completed. There are two machines moving in this area: the first one is for precise large hole drilling as well as a Pick-and-Place-Machine. With these machines FUBA can process copper-inlay at low costs, which has already begun with a new customer for which the first samples have already been produced and sent for evaluation.



The scope of work of this production area includes the Copper-Inlay-Technology (as already reported) and the application of copper or aluminium heat sinks (heat management) on PCBs. For this the prefabricated and with an adhesive coat provided heat sinks are first placed with the aid patterns exactly on the scheduled areas of the PCB and then connected tightly with the PCB.