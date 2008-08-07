ETK Electronics on track to complete the new factory

Danish EMS-provider ETK Electronics is expanding its new factory. The company has also been strengthening the management.

Torben Drejer, a former sales manager of Arrow Denmark, has become part of an owners group, which now consists of Thomas Winter, Michael Ravn and Torben Drejer. Torben Drejer has previously been responsible for purchasing and procurement in various Danish companies, such as Martin Professional and Velux. Torben Drejer will take care of a large proportion of logistics and will eventually take over the management of the business.



ETK Electronics is also to complete construction of its new plant (approx. 5600 sqm). The investment will double the operational capacity and will combine all activities in one facility. Construction is expected to be finished in the next few months.