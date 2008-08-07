LG Electronics to ship 10 million washing machines in 2008

Despite the global economic slowdown, sales of LG Electronics premium products have increased dramatically, with total washing machine shipments expected to reach 10 million units in 2008, a 12 percent increase from last year.

LG Electronics accumulated sales volume from 1990 through 2007 has reached 10 million units. Last year, the company also recorded global sales of USD 2.3 billion, successfully entering the global top three following Whirlpool and Electrolux. LG Electronics plans to strengthen its presence in mature countries such as North America, Europe, CIS and Korea, where demand for premium products is high. The company is looking to expand sales to new potential markets from the mature base it has established.