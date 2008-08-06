Sony's sub-contractor to employ 2700 new staff in Slovakia

A new production facility will be constructed at the Nitra Industrial Park in Slovakia with an investment value of around €240 million.

Takenaka Europe GmbH, s r.o., will build a new production facility for a sub-contractor to the Japanese LCD TV set producer, Sony Slovakia. It is said that the plant will employ around 2700 staff. It will produce and assemble the front and back parts of LCD TV sets.



Sony has two plants in Slovakia – one Trnava and one in Nitra.