Numonyx and Hynix cooperate on NAND flash

Hynix and Numonyx signed a five-year agreement to expand its joint development programs for the fast-growing NAND flash memory segment.

The companies will broaden NAND product lines and bring future product and technology innovations designed to address challenges facing NAND technology over the next five years.



Under the new agreement, Hynix and Numonyx will broaden the scope of their joint development efforts to deliver NAND memory technology and products and combine resources to accelerate the development of future NAND technologies and solutions. Also they will collaborate on mobile DRAM used in multichip packages for mobile phones.



In addition to the collaboration on NAND, the companies also currently have a joint manufacturing initiative for the production of 300 mm low power mobile DRAM in their Chinese Wuxi joint venture. Mobile DRAM, commonly stacked with non-volatile memory in multi-chip packages is used by both companies in solutions for mobile devices. This collaboration on mobile DRAM will allow both companies to ship more cost effective, low power multi-chip memory subsystems to customers requiring small form factors. With the introduction of world’s fastest 1 Gb LPDDR2 product in April, Hynix is now the industry leader in mobile DRAM products in terms of product diversity, technology leadership, performance, and compatibility with SDR/DDR interfaces allowing for single chip solutions.