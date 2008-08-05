SMT strengthens the Eastern European business

The reflow specialist SMT, based in Wertheim, has strengthened its sales and service activities in Hungary and Poland.

The company New-Comp in Danzig, Poland has been the new point of contact for all local customers as far as reflow technology of SMT is concerned since the end of 2007. Managing Director Slawomir Florian can look back on many years of experience in the field of SMD technology. New-Comp has already made a name for itself on the Polish market as an agent for Hitachi High Technologies amongst others. New-Comp is available as a competent point of contact for all sales and service matters.



For many years, SMT has been working successfully with the company SMTService s.r.o. in Kosice for the Czech Republic and Slovakia. With a further extension of the partnership Mr. Galajda and his team will now also be providing local support for Hungarian customers. Trained service engineers guarantee a high degree of reliability, and together with other partners in Budapest will be able to provide advice for customers.