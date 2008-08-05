AT&S constructs second facility in India

The Austrian based PCB manufacturer AT&S has started the construction of an additional facility in Nanjangud, India.

AT&S further invests in its growth strategy and strengthens its market position in India. Already in Q3/08, the PCB manufacturer plans to ramp-up the production of multi-layer printed circuit boards in this facility.



"The planned capacity expansion in India allows us to continue our sustainable growth rate. Our existing plant in Nanjangud is very well utilized and the demand for standard multi-layer and double-sided PCBs is rising steadily. With the new plant, we can strengthen our market position in India, continue to expand and actively create the basis for future growth", said Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S, during the groundbreaking ceremony in Nanjangud, India.



AT&S will invest around €37 million in the new production facility during fiscal 2008/09 and 2009/10 and completion is planned for July 2009. "We expect for 2009/10 an initial revenue contribution of around €18 million and after that - at full capacity - €37 million per year," said Mr Sommerer. The new facility is adjacent to the existing plant and is technologically focused on multi-layer printed circuit boards for the automotive industry, medicine and specialized industrial technology.



The Austrian manufacturer has been present in India since 1999, since the acquisition of the biggest Indian PCB manufacturer Indal Electronics. In 2003 - as part of AT&S's Asia-Initiative, capacity and production were increased by 50%.