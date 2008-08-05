51% of Panasonic Romania revenue comes from LCD and Plasma production

According to Bogdan Gheorghiu, CE Marketing Manager, around 51% of the company’s revenue comes from LCD and Plasma monitors.

In H1/08 the division Panasonic Romania has reported a 48% sales increase. The sales of digital photo camera increased by a staggering 280%, said the financiarul. Panasonic Romania is estimating to sell around 60,000 cameras in the current fiscal year. As for turnover, the company estimates to achieve around €70 million in fiscal 2008/09.