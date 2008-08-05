Export of machinery and equipment in Estonia comes from outsourcing electronics

The Head of the Estonian Foreign Trade Statistics Service, Allan Aron, said that the majority of the export of machinery and equipments is made up by outsourcing electronics.

Estonia’s main export in machinery comes from re-exporting after outsourcing. Main target states are Sweden, Finland and Russia. Parts of mobile phones, electronics, and other similar things are re-exported, according to bbn. Vice versa, most machinery and equipment was imported from Finland, Germany, and Sweden.



